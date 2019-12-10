National capital of callousness

Delhi witnessed one of the worst fire accidents on Sunday, in which 43 workers in a factory lost their lives. The fire in North Delhi’s Anaj Mandi happened reportedly due to an electric short circuit at an illegal factory in a five-storeyed building that produced school bags, jackets and plastic toys, etc. Such accidents have been occurring due to regulatory lapses, corruption, red tape and sheer negligence. Otherwise, how does one explain the existence of such production units in residential areas, without permits and safety clearances, nor any official even attempting to close them down. In the present case, the owners had not installed proper ventilation, the building did not have an emergency exit, nor did they even have an approved building plan. Though the North Delhi Municipal Corporation served notices on the factory owners, it did not lock it down. The owners never bothered to even apply for a fire clearance while the corrupt department officials looked away.

Poor urban planning and political patronage have allowed such factories to operate under the very noses of authorities for years. The Anaj Mandi fire is a grim reminder of several such incidents, including a massive blaze that engulfed a budget hotel in Karol Bagh killing 17 people in February 2018; another such accident at a firecracker unit claimed the lives of 17 workers; in 1999, a fire at the Lal Kuan chemical market complex took 59 lives; and Delhi’s worst fire tragedy was the 1997 Upahaar Cinema accident in which 60 people were burnt to death.

What’s most disturbing is that no authority is willing to take responsibility for the frequent fire accidents leading to loss of lives and property. The pain and suffering of workers that flock to Delhi in search of livelihood and to be able to send their frugal earnings back home are unimaginable. Neither the Aam Aadmi Party that governs Delhi nor the BJP that rules the Centre and Delhi’s municipalities seem to be moved by the poor state of affairs in the national capital. Both parties will have to take the blame for the chaotic mess in Delhi, set aside their animosities and cooperate in governing the city. Given that all the three city corporations are run by the BJP, that party has a larger responsibility. Shifting out all factories as per the National Capital Region (NCR) plan may have to be done immediately. Illegal production units will have to be closed down, too. The city’s buildings and infrastructure must be improved and inspected to conform to modern fire safety norms.