NDA exam: Logical step towards gender parity

The opening of the doors of the defence academies for pre-commissioned training for women is another step forward in the cause of gender parity in the armed forces. The Supreme Court’s interim order, which allowed women to take the National Defence Academy (NDA) and Naval Academy examinations on September 5, now rescheduled for November 14, is a reaffirmation of the need for gender parity. The order is subject to a final decision, following a final hearing to take place on September 8, but it is difficult to find any circumstance that would overturn the order. Women can now join the forces after clearing the exam to study at the NDA and then go on to the Indian Military Academy (IMA) or other academies to become commissioned officers. This is the normal course for male candidates, and there is no reason to deny it to women.

The court was unhappy with the unhelpful sentiment in the forces, especially in the Army, about giving equal opportunities to women. It noted that the Army did not change its mindset even when the court issued orders that helped women. The government also contended that the restriction against women training at the Pune-based NDA was a policy decision. But the court dismissed it as a “policy decision based on gender discrimination’’ and wanted both the Army and the government to take a more constructive view of the matter. The government even invoked national security in the matter of framing policies regarding training institutes. The court again clearly said that it should accept the broad principles of gender equality, though it can implement them as situations demand. The court also told the government not to make the judiciary intervene “every time’’. All this shows that the hurdles that work against women in the defence services are still there.

The Prime Minister announced in his Independence Day speech that girls would be granted admission in Sainik Schools. But as the court observed, most of the opportunities that women have got till now are the result of judicial orders. Gender parity and justice should become part of the thinking and culture in the armed forces. Every decision, like in the case of the NDA exam, should lead to the building of that culture. It has been noted that implementing the order on the NDA exam will require administrative and infrastructure changes. New accommodation facilities will have to be built and training modules altered. The changes will have to be made not just in the academy but at all levels in the services after the cadets join them on completion of their training. Preparations for these changes should start now.