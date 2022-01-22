Needed: Policies to tackle inequality

Inequalities have always been present in societies and economies, and individuals and groups have lived with them, coping with them and trying to reduce them. Ideologies have tried to explain the problem and to solve it in various ways. Catastrophes, natural and otherwise, exacerbate the problem by widening the divide and breaking bridges and links, leading to more dire situations. The Covid-19 pandemic has done that, and the latest to highlight the rising inequalities is the Oxfam report published ahead of the World Economic Forum (WEF) meet. The report says that in 2021, 84% of Indian households lost their incomes considerably while the number of billionaires increased from102 to 142. The richest 98 Indians have come to own the same wealth as the bottom 552 million people. The top 10% of the country account for 57% of its wealth and the bottom half owns just 13%.

Inequality has deepened at the international level also. The report says, 99% of the global population have lost their incomes and over 160 million more people have been forced into poverty. This has happened for countries too, with the gap between the rich and the poor countries widening in the last two years. Developing countries have been hit hard, and within countries, the vulnerable sections, including women, children and minorities, have been most affected. At least 21,000 people die every day as a result of hunger or illness that is linked with inequality. The report says that the world’s response to the pandemic has led to a deepening of every kind of inequality. It concludes that “not only does inequality create unhealthier, unhappier societies – it is violent. Inequality kills.’’

The report proposes a number of steps and policies to address increasing inequality and alleviate its impact. It seeks a legal framework that will better protect the weaker sections and workers, and argues for policies that give them more representation in decision-making. It seeks a waiver of intellectual property rights for vaccines to ensure speedier vaccination of people in poorer countries. The report makes a strong case for governments to tax the new wealth created during the pandemic and invest the trillions thus collected on “universal healthcare and social protection, climate change adaptation, and gender-based violence prevention and programming." It has noted that the US and China are considering such policies. India needs to look at measures and policies that would speedily and effectively address inequality because the problem is acute and getting worse in the country. The report has many proposals for mobilisation of resources to finance health and education sectors and welfare measures that will reduce the high levels of inequality.