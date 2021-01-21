Nitish encounters the Yogi model

The Nitish Kumar government in Bihar has some issues to ponder over in the wake of the recent killing of an airline manager in Patna and some responses to it. The killing was sensational and drew much attention because it happened in the heart of the city and the police have not been able to make much headway in its probe. There were two other horrific crimes -- the gang rape and murder of a minor girl and the gang rape of a deaf and mute girl -- in the past few days. These cases have put the focus on the crime situation in the state, and the discussion has inevitably turned political. Opposition parties have criticised the Nitish government for the deteriorating situation. Nitish not only lost his equanimity but made some sharp responses to questions from the media. He asserted that law and order is better than that during the Lalu-Rabri period 20 years ago and charged the media with trying to demoralise police.

These are usual exchanges among ruling and opposition parties and the media. But what was more significant was the response of some BJP leaders from the state, to which the chief minister did not reply. One MP expressed serious concern over the increase in crime rate while another MP and an MLA said Nitish should adopt the Yogi Adityanath model of gunning down criminals in encounters. The first message in all this was that BJP leaders are not shy of criticising Nitish over his handling of the crime situation. Though Nitish is the chief minister, his party is a junior partner in the ruling alliance which is dominated by the BJP. His position may have made it difficult for Nitish to dismiss even the most outrageous suggestion made to him on how to maintain law and order.

A matter of greater concern is that the Yogi Adityanath model of governance and handling of crime is being recommended for other states. It is a model where the rule of law has no place, and the rights of citizens are not respected. Summary execution of suspects without investigation of crimes and trial is the norm, and UP has seen many of them. The government has given licence to the police to do as it pleases, and anybody could be a victim. The Yogi model has not brought the crime rate down but only raised a new class of criminals in uniform. But the model is now recommended for emulation and export. Nitish Kumar has a political and a governance tip to ponder over.