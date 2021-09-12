Pact promises peace in Assam

The signing of a peace accord by five insurgent groups operating in the Karbi Anglong district, the Assam government and the Centre in Delhi will hopefully put an end to insurgency in the district. Assam’s hill districts have seen unrest and militancy for a long time and the agreement, in the form of a Memorandum of Settlement, comes after extended negotiations. It promises greater autonomy to the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC), which is already in place, and to take steps to protect the identity, culture and language of the Karbi people, including notification of Karbi as the official language of the Council. KAAC will be given more legislative, administrative and financial powers. A special development package of Rs 1,000 crore has been promised for the next five years and a Karbi Welfare Council will be set up for Karbi people living outside the KAAC area. The agreement also will lead to about 1,000 armed cadres abjuring violence and joining the mainstream society.

The agreement addresses two major issues which are usually at the root of disaffection and unrest among racial, linguistic or other minority groups within states. These are the fear of loss of identity and lack of development. There are a number of communities in the Northeast which have seen such militancy. The discontent has found expression in demands ranging from secession to statehood and greater autonomy within states. The best method to address such unrest is to ensure that the identities are protected and development reaches all people. New structures of governance which ensure greater autonomy and better development have been put in place in Tripura, Mizoram and the Bodo areas of Assam. Some of them have worked and others are works in progress. The Karbi Anglong agreement is the latest, and partners to the agreement should try to make it a success.

Such agreements fail because of various reasons. State administrations sometimes try to create problems in the working of the autonomous bodies. Interest groups capture these bodies from within and misuse development funds. The rehabilitation of militants is not always done well and some of them become antisocial elements. So, implementation of the agreement in letter and spirit is important in the case of this and other agreements. There should also be action in the case of the two most important insurgencies of the region — the ULFA and the Naga insurgencies. Both groups have factions also. Though talks have taken place with some factions, there have been no agreements, for different reasons. These two insurgencies have inspired and supported other militant groups in the region and so there can be no peace in the region till there is peace with them.