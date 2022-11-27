Pak’s new army chief has choices to make

Months of speculation over the appointment of a success to Pakistan’s army chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa has ended with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif appointing Lt Gen Asim Munir as the next chief of army staff (COAS). Munir was chief of Military Intelligence and the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI). A protégé of Gen Bajwa, Munir was the senior-most in the list of six Generals that the Pakistan government was considering for the top military post. Munir is reported to have a strong service record, too. On the face of it, it does seem therefore that merit and seniority played a role in the Sharif government’s selection of Munir as the next army chief. As per reports, all political parties agreed on his appointment. At a time, when Pakistani politics is bitterly polarised and the military remains, for all its recent proclamations of being disinterested in politics, a politicised force, a consensus decision on the selection of the army chief is a welcome development. However, it is hard to believe that Munir was acceptable to all the major political parties. After all, he had been dismissed by former Prime Minister Imran Khan. In the context of that sacking and the recent tensions between Khan and Gen Bajwa, it is unlikely that a Bajwa protégé would be acceptable to the PTI chief.

Gen Munir will take charge as army chief at a particularly challenging time. While Imran Khan has said he is calling off his protest march, he is only changing tack to force an early election by asking his party’s elected representatives to resign from all legislatures. If he precipitates the political crisis, it will be an early test for Gen Munir – will he resist the temptation to intervene or will he use it to settle scores and gain control? Internal security is deteriorating; the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan poses a serious threat and is undermining Pakistan’s relations with Afghanistan’s Taliban regime. Will the military back the Sharif government’s decisions on dealing with the TTP and the Baloch militancy. Ties with India need attention. Will Gen Munir allow the civilian leaders to move ahead on improving ties with India or will he resort to old ISI/military tricks of riling New Delhi through ceasefire violations and infiltrating terrorists?

Since Independence, successive civilian governments in Pakistan have had to rule with a wary eye on the military. As army chief, Gen Munir is responsible for defending Pakistan’s security at the border as well as keeping his soldiers in the barracks. Pakistan is reeling under a severe economic crisis. Gen Munir would do well to send out a positive signal by cutting the military budget and making it more accountable to the people.