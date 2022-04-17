Paying attention to inflation

Even those who were expecting an elevated level of inflation were taken by surprise by the spurt in March when retail prices based on the consumer price index rose to a 17-month high of 6.95%. It has crossed the upper threshold of the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) inflation targeting framework. The apex bank had forecast 5.7% inflation for the January-March quarter but it has turned out to be 6.34%. The impact of the hike in petrol and diesel prices and the rise in commodity prices caused by the Russia-Ukraine war is yet to be fully reflected in the general price levels. So, it is certain that inflation will surpass the RBI’s predictions and stay above the statutory tolerance level for three consecutive quarters. Research and projections have pointed to inflation sustaining at such high levels for the entire fiscal year.

It was food items that mainly accounted for the rise in inflation and the prices of most items like vegetables, meat and fish, edible oils and cereals have gone up. Prices of oils and fats saw increases to the extent of 18%, and this is seen to have been caused not just by supply disruptions resulting from war but by the failure on the part of the government to address the situation of shortage. The consumer food price index rose to 7.68% in March, up from 5.85% the month before. The core inflation rate went up to 6.3%. The rise in prices has also been uneven across the country. Inflation in rural areas, where the population is more vulnerable, was 7.66% against the national average of 6.95%. Food price inflation in rural areas was as high as 8.04%. Indicators like the RBI’s household inflation expectations survey and consumer confidence survey have also projected higher levels of inflation in the short and medium terms.

Inflationary pressures are at present broad-based and getting entrenched. Trends also show that the RBI’s projections are likely to be far off the mark. The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) at its last meeting recognised the challenge of inflation but did not take any proactive steps to deal with it. It continued to take an accommodative stance, which will no longer be an adequate policy response. The RBI should pay more attention to inflation management now and start taking steps for tightening policy. The rise in prices is real and is felt by consumers in all sectors. The higher prices will slow down consumption and reduce demand. That will adversely affect the incipient economic recovery. Interest rates will have to be increased, and that can also affect recovery. But the RBI’s mandate is clear and a delay in its response will worsen the situation.

