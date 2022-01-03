PM's photo on vax certificate: A question of propriety

Rights are matters of hot contention at any time, and have a special resonance in times of Covid. A serious question on rights that the Kerala High Court had to contend with recently was whether the government had the right to print Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s photograph on vaccination certificates issued to citizens, and whether the citizen had the right to say he did not want the photo on the certificate. The court thought the government had the right, and was not impressed by a petitioner's argument against the PM’s image being printed. The judge asked the petitioner if he was ashamed of the PM. The court was not amused by the questioning of the government’s right to go public with the PM’s photo on the certificate. It not only rejected the petition but imposed a fine on the petitioner for wasting its time with a frivolous petition.

But it is doubtful if the court’s ruling, the punishment and the observations it made have settled the issues raised in the petition. The court has a point when it says that it should not be stuck with frivolous cases when there are tens of thousands of people waiting for justice. But was the issue before the court frivolous? Even when the Prime Minister has the mandate of the people, even if the people are proud of him, and even when the certificate conveys a morale-boosting message, has the government got the right to print his photo on the certificate? It has the power, but the right?

Rather than shame or pride in the PM, what’s involved here is a question of propriety. The government has made arrangements for the vaccination but does that give it the right to affix the Prime Minister’s photo on the paper? Then, why not on DPT certificates, train tickets, passports? The court said the petition was politically motivated, but was not the affixing of the PM’s photo a politically motivated action? It is not right to give the political and personal credit for the government’s action to the Prime Minister for the simple reason that the government should not be confused with the Prime Minister. It is the blurring of the dividing lines between the State and the government, the government and the Prime Minister and the Prime Minister and the person who holds that position that should cause concern. The citizen had a greater right to question the government on its action than the government had to print the photo on the certificate. It is unfortunate that the court did not see this.

