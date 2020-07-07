Praise Mumbai's Lalbaug Mandal

The organisers of one of the biggest Ganeshotsav events in Mumbai has taken a welcome decision to call off the celebrations this year in view of the difficult Covid-19 situation in the city. The Lalbaug Mandal has announced its decision to do without the celebrations and instead to organise a blood donation camp and an awareness programme to promote plasma donation on Ganesh Chaturthi day. Families of healthcare personnel and policemen who lost their lives in the fight against Covid-19 and army men who gave up their lives defending the country in Ladakh will also be felicitated on that day. The celebrations used to be held over 11 days every year, and this year they were expected to start on August 22. The preparations used to

start many weeks before the event. This is the first time in 86 years that the traditional Ganeshotsav is not being held.

Ganeshotsav is the biggest religious festival in Maharashtra and sees a large participation of people over many days. Lakhs of people attend the Lalbaug festival, but such gatherings are certain to have disastrous consequences in Mumbai now. Maharashtra is the state worst hit by the epidemic and Mumbai is reeling under it. No social distancing measures would be possible when such a large crowd assembles at one place. The organisers have decided to avoid any ritual which might attract people. They deserve praise for their wise decision. There are many other venues of Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations in Mumbai and Maharashtra. The organisers of the event in such venues should also allow good sense to prevail and refrain from holding them as they will have the effect of spreading the virus and further aggravating the pandemic.

The government has curbed the entry of worshippers into religious places as part of the lockdown. The curbs exist, with some relaxations, in all parts of the country. If the daily visits of worshippers are to be discouraged, big congregations are certainly to be avoided. In most states and in all religious places, worshippers and those who manage the religious places have abided by the directions and protocols. One major event which was held was the rath yatra at the Puri Jagannath temple for which the Supreme Court gave special permission with some conditions. Celebrations, religious or otherwise, can be held after the pandemic goes away. Containing it and preserving the life and health of the people should get the highest priority now.