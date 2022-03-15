Premature to think Covid is gone

The third wave of the Covid pandemic has waned and probably reached its fag end, with the number of daily cases falling from a peak of about 350,000 in late January to a few thousands now across the country. Though the number of cases may not be a correct measure of the state of the pandemic after the government revised its testing strategy, other parameters like mortality, hospitalisation and positivity rates have also declined. The 7-day positivity rate is at its lowest at the national level, and the pandemic is now localised in some states or parts of states. The third wave started at the end of 2021, and it should be noted that it caused less damage in India than in some other countries like the US. There are reasons for that, though a full understanding should await detailed studies.

The fact that the wave was driven by the relatively mild Omicron variant of the virus is cited as one reason. That the bulk of the population had received at least one dose of vaccine was another reason. Vaccinations and natural infections have provided a high seropositivity, as seen by surveys. Governments, both at the Centre and in states, have reviewed, amended and even lifted many Covid-19 restrictions. Businesses, educational institutions, offices, malls, cinema theatres and other public places are returning to normal functioning. Restrictions on gatherings are being eased. The government has also proposed resumption of international flights. All these are signs of a return to normalcy, but it is premature to conclude that the pandemic is completely behind us. The country had to pay a high price for complacence and overconfidence after the first wave. That mistake should not be repeated.

It should be noted that an IIT-Kanpur team has predicted a fourth wave of the epidemic that might start in June and continue till October. The team, which had fairly accurately predicted the occurrence of the earlier waves, has said that the severity of the wave will depend on the emergence of new variants. Most experts have not agreed with the prediction, but they do not rule out the emergence of new variants whose behaviour cannot be predicted now. Countries like the US and Hong Kong have witnessed the fifth wave of the pandemic. The virus is still present in many areas of the country and is very actively in circulation in other countries. So, it is not advisable to drop all the safeguards and relax the precautionary steps now. The vaccination drive should continue and cover those who have been left out. Social distancing norms should not be discarded altogether.

Check out latest DH videos here