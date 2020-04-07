Prepare, inform nation of what comes next

The nation heeded Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call to light candles and diyas from all homes on Sunday evening as a sign of our resolve to fight the coronavirus, which is sweeping across states. The Prime Minister has also warned that the coming fight is going to be long and hard. This needs reiteration because rituals and ceremonies have a way of creating a false sense of confidence among the people and making them complacent. The Prime Minister has taken the people through such symbolic actions more than once. Two weeks ago, he told the people to clap hands and clang vessels to support the health workers fighting the virus. Then he called for the spectacle of lights to be created across the country. Symbols, especially traditional symbols which have deep roots in the collective mind, can inspire and energise people. But they need to be supported by actions, and there is the need to go beyond them now.

The countrywide scene lighted up by the diyas does not give much comfort and is cause for serious concern. The number of infected persons is fast rising and there are more hotspots emerging across the country. The lockdown is not being followed well in many places. Some people still have not understood how important the lockdown is, and there are frequent violations in many places even by persons who are considered to be knowledgeable. Another mistake is that many people think the lockdown is the remedy for the disease caused by the virus, while it only delays the circulation of the virus in the community. Governments and administrations also have the responsibility to ensure that people do not have a reason to violate the lockdown, by providing for the delivery of essential supplies and services to them. The responsibility also extends to taking care of the needs of the poor, the daily wage earners and the migrant workers whom the government did not take into consideration when it decided on the lockdown suddenly.

The lockdown also gives governments the time to enhance the infrastructure and facilities which are needed to cope with the increase in the number of patients in the coming days and weeks. More test kits, ventilators, personal protection gear, hospital space and medical personnel are required in the coming weeks and arrangements have to be made to produce them or buy them. Governments will also have to be transparent about their plans and arrangements, and decisions that affect the people should not come as a surprise, as when the lockdown decision was announced. Keeping people informed, and doing so well in time, is vitally important, especially when the struggle is for the long haul.