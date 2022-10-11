Prize for resisting authoritarianism

The Nobel Prize for Peace usually has more contemporary relevance and visibility than the other Nobel Prizes because names more well-known than in other areas are awarded and the idea of peace and well-being is everyone’s concern. The Nobel Prize itself had its origin in Alfred Nobel’s wish to promote peace, and so the Peace Prize has always evoked much interest. At any given time, there are many wars, big and small, being waged in many parts of the world and so the idea of peace needs continuous push. However, over the years, the notion of peace has rightly expanded to cover resistance to authoritarianism and dictatorship, campaigns for human rights and protection of environment, and matters related to development. The idea is that everything that promotes welfare and wellbeing promotes peace. Peace is not just the absence of conflict but the condition that allows people to live better lives.

The Russia-Ukraine war is the event most disruptive of peace and normal life in the world now and so it is no surprise that the Peace Prize has gone to an individual and two organisations that have resisted the authoritarian leadership that led to the war and its consequences. A Belorussian human rights campaigner, Ales Bialiatski, who has campaigned for democracy in Belarus and is in jail now, and two civil liberties organisations from Ukraine and Russia have been selected for the Prize. The two organisations are Memorial, an NGO in Russia which is critical of the Vladimir Putin government and demands accountability from it, and the other is the Centre for Civil Liberties, a pro-democracy body in Ukraine that has documented Russia’s alleged war crimes in that country. It also had a role in the protests in Ukraine in 2014 that brought down the then pro-Russian government.

This is the second year in a row that a critic of the Putin regime is getting the Peace Prize. Last year, a persecuted Russian journalist, Dmitry Murakov, was awarded for “defending the right to freedom of speech.” The Nobel Committee’s frequent awarding of Russian dissidents has invited charges of political bias. There are also complaints that the committee has ignored similar or bigger rights violations elsewhere and failed to award those who resist them. There may be an element of truth in these charges, but it should be noted that the awards, even when they are coloured by bias, are not devoid of merit. The committee slips at times, but the Prize helps to draw attention to the denial and violation of democratic and human rights in many parts of the world and to other issues of importance to all mankind.