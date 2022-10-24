Put an end to hatred, hate speeches

The Supreme Court’s directions on hate speech are a continuation of the concern it has expressed in the past over the rise of the culture of hate speech in recent years. The culture is a result of the politics of hatred that has been practised in the country. The court’s orders are specifically directed at three states — UP, Uttarakhand and Delhi —which have seen the worst instances of hate speech on a large scale. These have included calls for genocide and social boycott of Muslims and their demonisation and maligning in many ways. There were calls, too, to cut off their hands and behead them. The ruling party in two of these states is the BJP and law enforcement in the third is the central government’s responsibility. The court’s direction was on the basis of a petition seeking direction from the Centre and states to initiate an independent, credible, and impartial probe into the incidents of hate crimes and hate speeches across the country.

The court said action must be taken against those making hate speeches, irrespective of their religion, to preserve the secular fabric of the nation. It has told the police to take suo moto action, without waiting for a complaint, and has even warned that failure to take such action would invite proceedings under contempt of court rules. This shows the earnestness of the court, which has taken the matter seriously. It has said that the Constitution envisages a secular nation and fraternity among citizens and that “the court is charged with a duty to protect fundamental rights and also protect and serve the Constitution where the rule of law is maintained.” It has also told the three states to file responses as to what action has been taken in the case of the hate speeches that have been brought to its attention and on pending complaints.

While the court’s initiative is welcome, the problem in dealing with hate speech is that it is not solely a law-and-order matter but a political issue. The law alone cannot deal with it. There are ways of avoiding or even subverting the law and its processes. There is also the paradoxical situation of those who spread hatred trying to take advantage of the legal action against them by claiming victimhood. It is not just hate speech but hate actions also that contribute to the ecosystem of hatred that is seen in the country. It has to be fought politically, socially and legally at collective and individual levels and attitudes have to change. While the court will hopefully follow up on its initiative, the onus of action is more on the citizens and society.