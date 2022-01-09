Put an end to this, once and for all

The move to regularise building deviations from the sanctioned plan to the extent of 15% from the existing 5% is certain to spell doom for the already crumbling Bengaluru which is on the verge of collapse after years of unplanned growth. The proposal from Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), which is said to have received the approval of the Urban Development Department, is now awaiting formal orders.

With this, the cash-strapped civic body hopes to significantly ramp up its revenue considering that almost all buildings have violated the sanctioned plan. But mopping up funds cannot be at the cost of the city’s future and the BBMP should not only learn to manage its finances better but should also improve tax collection, check corruption and plug all leakages.

According to a survey by BBMP, 85% of new buildings constructed between January 2020 and June 2021 had violated building bylaws. In the south and west, the deviation from sanctioned plans was found in 100% of new constructions. What is worse is that many buildings have come up without even going through the formality of getting the plan sanctioned. While violations are common in small dwelling units, experts have also pointed out that some of the bylaws themselves are impractical and need to be amended.

The original purpose of regularising minor deviations was to help small homeowners, but a blanket increase in the threshold limit to 15% across all buildings irrespective of the size, will lead to complete chaos and will in a way incentivise the real estate lobby to violate bylaws with impunity and get away with it, instead of dissuading them. This could also set a precedent for the future with builders demanding to regularise the violations as a matter of right. Building bylaws and plans have already lost sanctity as builders are well aware that violations to any extent will either be ignored by pliable BBMP officers or condoned by the government through schemes like Akrama Sakrama. The government should put an end to this once and for all by demolishing buildings where the violation exceeds 5%. Only such harsh measures will serve as a deterrent.

But the bigger problem is that of corrupt BBMP officers who fail to raise the red flag at the construction stage itself and turn the other way round. No major building violation can take place without the connivance of local officers. The government should hunt down such officers including those who have retired and prosecute them under criminal laws. But this is easier said than done as these officers have the blessings of top politicians. And the question remains, who will bell the cat?

Watch the latest DH videos: