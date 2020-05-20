Quarantined, but not safe

There is a danger of quarantine facilities in the country emerging as breeding grounds of COVID-19 and other contagious diseases. Photographs and video images being sent by those quarantined of the conditions in these facilities lay bare their abysmal condition. Many of them are overcrowded and filthy, toilets are clogged and even basic standards of hygiene are not being maintained. The experience of those quarantined at a facility at the Kittur Chennamma Residential Hostel in Anekal taluk is a case in point. Scores of people who had returned to Karnataka from other states were crowded into a few rooms. Around 10 people were reported to be packed into a single room. Those housed at the facility were not provided with food or drinking water for hours together. Images from the facility show excrement on the floors of toilets. Thankfully, the government took note of the news report in this paper and acted swiftly to rectify things at this facility. But similar accounts and images have emerged from quarantine facilities across the country. In recent weeks, authorities are giving people the option of being quarantined at hotels. While these may be cleaner, there are complaints of people being fleeced at these hotels and not being provided with basic amenities. Quarantinees have been drawing attention to filthy facilities since early March when quarantining of returnees from abroad was made mandatory by the government. That civic authorities have not improved conditions in these centres shows how impervious they are to the plight of ordinary people. Worse, they couldn’t care less about the threat that conditions in these facilities pose to the health of those staying there.

The aim of quarantining people is to ensure that they do not infect others. By isolating them, the government is hoping to contain the community spread of COVID-19. However, many among those quarantined may not be infected. By crowding them together with those who could be infected, the government is exposing them to infection. Isolating returnees is not enough. It is imperative that returnees maintain distance from each other so that they do not transmit COVID-19 among themselves. Crowded facilities are defeating the purpose of quarantining.

There have been several reports of people running away from quarantine facilities. This is not surprising. They are fleeing the unhygienic conditions in these facilities. Besides, filthy toilets and lack of basic hygiene in quarantine centres is putting people in danger of contracting other contagious diseases as well. In their present state, our quarantine facilities are not helping contain COVID-19. Indeed, they could be fuelling the pandemic and other epidemics.