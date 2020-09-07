Rajnath Singh- Wei Fenghe meeting: India must stand, act firmly

The meeting between Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and his Chinese counterpart, Gen Wei Fenghe, in Moscow on Friday did not result in any breakthrough. However, it provided Singh with an opportunity to reiterate to the Chinese face-to-face that India would not cede even an inch of its territory. India has said this several times before.

What sets apart the Friday reiteration is that it came close on the heels of Indian pre-emptive military action on August 29-30 in the southern banks of Pangong Tso.

Apparently, the Chinese were on the verge of another land grab, which would have given them a substantial strategic advantage but the swift Indian action prevented them from doing so. Not only has the Indian Army dealt a blow to the PLA’s territorial ambitions here but also it has sent a strong signal to Beijing that India is serious about defending its territory.

Indeed, the Indian Army’s recent action at Pangong Tso would have reinforced Singh’s assertion that New Delhi would defend its territorial sovereignty, whatever the cost. Beijing is likely to have taken more seriously Singh’s statement.

India’s position vis-à-vis the Chinese was weak over the past several months. It had failed to respond swiftly to the Chinese mobilisation of troops and their intrusion into the Indian side of the Line of Actual Control at multiple points in Ladakh. Also, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s statement that no foreign troops were on Indian land had virtually endorsed the Chinese position and weakened India’s significantly.

Since then, the Indian military has been building up troops and equipment along the LAC and diplomats have been mobilising support of other world powers. The pre-emptive military action has strengthened India’s position vis-à-vis the Chinese significantly. It is important that political leaders do not lose this advantage with their loose statements.

Beijing will take India seriously only if New Delhi stands and acts firmly in responding to its bullying. The Indian army has shown that it means business. It must continue to keep up pressure on China even as our diplomats sort out issues at the negotiating table. This is a crucial week: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is scheduled to meet his Chinese counterpart in Moscow.

He must take forward the gains made on the ground by our soldiers at Pangong Tso. It is not enough for the two sides to keep reiterating their positions at meetings. It is time they reach agreements that translate into action on the ground.