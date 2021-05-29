Recall Lakshadweep administrator

The idyllic peace and quiet of the Lakshadweep islands have suddenly been threatened by the orders and actions of a newly appointed administrator. The islands, off the coast of Kerala, have a population of only 70,000. They have close ties with Kerala but also have a distinctive social and cultural identity. Most of the population is Muslim. The ways of life, practices and even the personal habits of the people are now sought to be changed by the administrator, Praful Patel, who has issued a series of rules and regulations after his appointment in December. Patel is a BJP politician and former minister in Gujarat when Narendra Modi was chief minister. He is considered to be close to Modi. It is the first time a politician has been appointed as administrator of the islands. Civil servants used to be appointed to the position.

The administrator has sweeping powers in the Union Territory, though there is a Panchayati Raj system and an elected MP there. Using these powers, he is seeking to impose rules that would disrupt the economy and the lives of the people. A proposed land development plan will give powers to the administrator to take over land and relocate people, with severe penalties for those who resist. Sheds built by fishermen on the coast and their boats have been demolished and they have been banned from entry in some areas, probably to make room for villas. Non-vegetarian food has been banished from schools and hotels, and the administration has to be informed of the butchering of animals. Sale of liquor has been introduced in the islands where there a social taboo against its consumption. Those who have more than two children have been disqualified from contesting elections. A Goonda Act has been introduced in the islands where the crime rate is the lowest in the country. A new order has been issued which calls for dismissal of ‘inefficient’ staff from the administration though there are no guidelines for identifying them.

The administrator has acted like a dictator and has tried to bring in the changes without any discussion or consultation, making use of the lockdown and Covid protocols. All the regulations are arbitrary and are opposed by the people and the political parties in the islands. Commercial and political reasons have been attributed to the actions of the administrator. Patel was also a businessman and has faced charges in connection with the suicide of an MP from Daman. He is also the administrator of Daman and has been involved in land scandals there. There is widespread demand for withdrawal of the rules and recall of the administrator. The central government should heed it and recall him.