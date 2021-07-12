Rescind move to thwart transparency

In a move that is certain to open the floodgates of corruption, the state cabinet recently approved an amendment to the Karnataka Transparency in Public Procurements (KTPP) Act exempting the Karnataka Rural Infrastructure Development Limited (KRIDL) from calling for tenders for works of up to Rs 2 crore. With this, the government has defeated the very purpose of the Act, which came into effect in the year 2000 with the objective of plugging irregularities in the process government bodies inviting, processing and accepting tenders. The Act, by its stringent provisions, had come in the way of MLAs and ministers awarding lucrative projects to their minions as the tendering process not only provided for a level of fairness but also ensured that a portion of the contracts went to the underprivileged sections in rural areas. The fact that the cabinet approved the amendment disregarding the strong opinion from the Advocate-General (A-G) that it would be contrary to law only indicates the pressure the government might be facing from vested interests. The cabinet has also ignored the A-G’s warning that a petition questioning a similar decision in the past is pending before the High Court.

Even before the proposal was placed before the cabinet, small contractors for whom local projects had provided a lifeline had opposed the move fearing it would deprive them of their source of livelihood as the amendment would enable authorities to pick their favourites, especially the big fish from the city. It is also feared that this will rob SC/ST contractors of their jobs as at present about 25 per cent of projects below Rs 50 lakh are reserved for them. Senior officers have also pointed out that this decision could set a precedent as other departments, too, would seek similar exemptions, thereby rendering the transparency law redundant. It is perhaps a sign of brazenness that the government has taken this repugnant step at a time when it being accused of corruption and nepotism by ruling party legislators themselves. Ironically, KRIDL is under the purview of Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister K S Eshwarappa who had recently complained to the Governor that Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa was not following due process in governance.

The amendment will only vitiate the tendering process and draw a smokescreen around the awarding of projects worth crores of rupees. It appears that the sole purpose of the amendment is to facilitate corruption and not to serve any public good. The government should pay heed to the A-G and its own bureaucrats and rescind the decision immediately.