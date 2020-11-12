Restart mid-day meal scheme immediately

The Karnataka High Court has hauled the Yediyurappa government over the coals for its failure to provide free mid-day meals to children of public and aided schools up to the age of 14 from June to October this year. The court not only called out the government for its “candid” admission that meals were not provided after May 31, following the closure of anganwadis and schools due to Covid-19, but has also observed that this was a serious lapse that violated the right to life and personal liberty of the children under Article 21 of the Constitution and the National Food Security Act. Denying meals, or food grains in lieu of it, to lakhs of children, most of whom belong to families below poverty line (BPL), was a grave dereliction of duty and neglect of its consequences for millions of children. The Primary and Secondary Education department and Minister Suresh Kumar should take responsibility for this.

India is ranked 94th among 107 countries in the Global Hunger Index (GHI), 2020, with 14% of the population under-nourished. The country has recorded a stunting rate of 37.4%, with children achieving lower weight for their height due to chronic undernutrition. Incidentally, the GHI report notes that the stunting is concentrated among children from households facing multiple forms of deprivation, including poor dietary diversity, low levels of maternal education, and household poverty—the very class that the Karnataka government has denied food to.

Pulling the plate right from under the nose of hungry children and failing to replenish it for five full months, that too during a pandemic when many of their parents would have no source of livelihood, is indefensible. The World Nutrition Report, 2018, published by the World Health Organisation already paints a dismal picture of the malnutrition levels in Karnataka, which is higher than the national average. The state also fares poorly in terms of underweight school-going children and deficiency of micronutrients like iron, zinc, folate and vitamins. Given this dismal picture, it is unbelievable that the Karnataka government could have acted with such callousness and put the health and productivity of its future generation in jeopardy. While it is heartening that the High Court has taken up the issue with all the seriousness that it deserves, those who did not do so in government must be held accountable and punished. More importantly, Chief Minister Yediyurappa must sit down with his cabinet and officials, plan how to revive the mid-day meal scheme and implement it urgently. When the pandemic passes, the state should not be left with a myriad of other health issues arising out of the government’s neglect of children’s needs.