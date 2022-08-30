Review of PMLA ruling welcome

The Supreme Court has done well to decide to review a recent judgement that has become controversial for its impact on citizens’ rights and on the basic assumption of rule of law that no-one should be held guilty till proved so by due process. A three-judge bench of the court had on July 27 upheld key provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, on a batch of over 240 petitions challenging it. The ruling had accepted all of the government’s contentions on the law, which is considered to be draconian and liable to arbitrary application. The ruling has led to a lot of discussion in public fora and given rise to apprehensions it would be misused by the government. In fact, there have been complaints of misuse of the law, as seen by the large number of petitions filed in the court challenging it.

The court held that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials who held investigations under the PMLA are not “police officials” and hence the statements recorded by them could be accepted by courts as evidence of wrongdoing. This went against the constitutional provision that guarantees the fundamental right against self-incrimination. The court also held that the Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) cannot be equated with an FIR and so supplying ECIR to an accused person is not mandatory. It was also satisfied with the stringent bail conditions provided by the law, which has the presumption of guilt of the accused running through many of its provisions. The court’s view on bail in the case of the PMLA was at odds with its own rulings on bail in general in the past and specifically in a case involving the same law in 2017. The court had then ruled that “there is no compelling State interest in providing stringent conditions of bail for the offence of money-laundering.”

The court has now decided to review two important aspects of the July 27 judgement. A bench led by Justice N V Ramana decided last Thursday, the day before his retirement, to review two aspects of the ruling. These are the non-provision of the ECIR and the negation of the principle of presumption of innocence. Since the court said that “at least two issues” raised about the judgement needed to be reviewed, it is likely that more aspects of it may come under scrutiny. The Supreme Court usually does not review its own judgements. The fact that it has decided to do so is important at a time when the ED has become very active against Opposition leaders and parties and its actions under the PMLA have invited charges of harassment on political grounds.