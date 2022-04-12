Russia must learn the right lesson

Russia’s suspension from the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) is a major blow to its global stature. Its relentless bombing of civilian targets, including apartment complexes and train stations, has caused revulsion and concern worldwide. Details emerging from Bucha, where Ukrainian investigators are exhuming mass graves, are particularly alarming. The bodies bear gunshot wounds, indicating that people were executed. The dead were not collateral damage from Russian airstrikes but victims of deliberate targeting. At the UN General Assembly on Thursday, 93 member-states voted in favour of suspension of Russia from the UNHRC, 24 voted against, and 58 abstained. Wars are always brutal, particularly so when unarmed civilians are lined up and shot dead. Countries that are guilty of this should be held accountable. They do not deserve to be members of bodies like the UNHRC. Russia should draw this message from its suspension.

The decision to suspend Russia from the UNHRC is a step in the right direction. However, it was flawed in procedure. It was not preceded by a United Nations investigation. Of course, it can be argued that such investigations take time and often simply run aground. The decision can be justified by the principle that countries, even big powers, need to be held accountable for their actions. But it is important that such decisions are applied consistently. The human rights violations and slaughtering of civilians, either at home or in warzones abroad, by countries such as China, Saudi Arabia and the US, too, must be questioned and acted upon by the UN.

Unlike in the UN Security Council, where the permanent members are able to use their veto to get around unfavourable resolutions, decisions related to the UNHRC are free of special powers for powerful countries. Unlike in other bodies, such as the Nuclear Suppliers’ Group, where decisions are made by consensus, a UNHRC resolution only requires two-thirds voting in support of it to be passed. It is this that had made Russia nervous about the vote and Moscow tried to browbeat countries into voting against the resolution to suspend it from the body. Ahead of the vote, Russia warned that it would interpret any country’s failure to vote against its ouster from the UNHRC as hostile to it and as support for the US camp. Even an abstention would be seen as support for the US, it said. This is likely to have prompted several countries, who had earlier abstained on Ukraine crisis-related resolutions, to take a stand. India’s decision to abstain underscores its commitment to remaining neutral between the West and Russia. It was not cowed down by Putin’s threat.