Sack BBMP officials who allow violations

With the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) turning a blind eye and playing facilitator to thousands of illegal buildings mushrooming in the city, a group of citizens has now approached the Lokayukta, seeking strict action. Predictably, the BBMP has taken the stand that its hands are tied as many of these cases are pending in court, but this does not in any way come in the way of initiating stern action against engineers who not only ignored the violations, but also allowed the completion of construction. It is no secret that these engineers tip off the builders before issuing notices so that they can quickly complete the construction and then obtain a court stay order. The fact that there are hardly any instances where BBMP engineers have identified violations at the construction stage and demolished them clearly points to their complicity and connivance. According to Lokayukta officers, there are at least 400 cases where BBMP initiated no action even after complaints were registered. Today, illegal buildings have become the norm, rather than the exception, in Bengaluru. Deviation from the sanctioned plan, illegal construction of additional floors, encroachment of public land, and violation of by-laws are now the order of the day. What makes things worse is that engineers and illegal builders enjoy the support of elected representatives.

Lokayukta Justice B S Patil says information collected by the anti-corruption watchdog from 2010 indicates that engineers were solely responsible for failing to stop illegal constructions. While notices have been issued to some of them, such action in the past has not reached a logical end and there is perhaps not a single instance in which a senior bureaucrat has been dismissed from service for acts of omission and commission. A recent survey by the BBMP had found that 1.8 lakh buildings were not authorised, while nearly 37,000 had deviated from the sanctioned plan. Last year, the civic body informed the High Court that it had no data on the number of notices it had issued. Also, it has not been able to evolve a plan of action to demolish illegal structures.

However, it is the continued inaction of the BBMP that has emboldened both engineers and builders to continue with their devious ways. Unless a few engineers are summarily dismissed and criminal proceedings launched against them, the current sad state of affairs will only continue.