Safety must be top priority for airlines

The ‘show cause’ notice issued by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to SpiceJet over a number of recent safety-related incidents should be taken as a warning not only by that airline but by the entire aviation industry. The notice was issued “for failure to establish safe, efficient and reliable’’ services, after three major technical problems were reported in one day. They were the malfunctioning of a fuel indicator during a Delhi-Dubai flight that had to be diverted to Karachi, a weather radar problem that forced another flight to turn back, and a cracked windshield on a third aircraft. The notice was issued on the basis of incidents reported after April 1 which showed a “degradation of safety margins”, according to the regulator. There were eight incidents of malfunctioning in 18 days. SpiceJet is not the only one on the radar for safety-related issues. Other airlines have also reported cases of technical malfunction. A Vistara flight had an engine malfunction after landing in Delhi from Bangkok.

The aviation sector, which was not in good health, was hit badly by the Covid-19 pandemic. The operators are estimated to have suffered a loss of about Rs 20,000 crore in 2020-21 due to the disruptions caused by the pandemic. They have been trying to recover but the situation has not yet stabilised. The high price of aviation turbine fuel (ATF), which accounts for about one-third of the operational cost, has added to the problem. The airlines have tried to cut costs as part of their recovery strategy, and this may have caused safety concerns. The efforts of some airlines to expand their operations may also have been a factor. Auditors have pointed out that SpiceJet’s financial position was so bad that it failed to pay statutory dues like PF and GST. Suppliers of spare parts were not paid regularly and that caused a shortage of spares. But the airline has claimed that the DGCA gave safety approval to all its aircraft after an audit about a month ago.

Airlines must not cut corners and compromise on safety standards and measures. Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia has stated that “even the smallest error hindering safety will be thoroughly investigated and course-corrected.” SpiceJet is the second largest airline by market share in the country and concerns over its safety issues should be immediately addressed. The DGCA has said that over 30 flight incidents like go-around, missed approaches, diversion, weather issues, bird hits, runway incursion and excursions happen in the country every day and most of them do not have safety implications. Its main responsibility is to ensure that the airlines adopt the best safety measures and thus assure passengers of safe travel.