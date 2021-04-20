Scrutiny by scribes in Valley important

The advisory issued by the Kashmir police to the media to refrain from reporting live encounters is yet another attempt to constrain the right of journalists to report, and thus to curb freedom of expression. About two weeks ago, a senior police officer of the state sent out a message to WhatsApp groups of journalists telling them `not to interfere’ in police operations during encounters and other law and order situations. In effect, it was an order to stop all live media coverage of anti-terror operations. The advisory was sought to be justified on the grounds that freedom of speech and expression is subject to reasonable restriction, the right to life should not be violated and national security should not be jeopardised. It was also asserted that ‘’no operational content should be carried which is likely to incite violence or contains anything against maintenance of law and order or which promotes anti-national sentiment.’’

These arguments are wrong and self-serving and are routinely used by the security forces to shield themselves against public scrutiny. A vigilant media which reports an encounter or an anti-terror operation will ensure that the forces act rightly and within the boundaries of the law. Media scrutiny will also ensure that the claims made by the forces are correct and people are not killed in staged encounters. There have been hundreds of cases of killing of innocent people by the forces in strife-torn regions, and courts, including the Supreme Court, have taken note of them.

Such scrutiny is especially important in Kashmir which has seen strong-arm measures by security forces with support from the government. The new advisory is part of the policy behind these measures, which have only helped to further alienate the people. More militant actions are being reported now. It is unwise to ban the media from reporting the forces’ operations because then rumours will take over and that will do more damage. As the Editors’ Guild, which has opposed the advisory, has said, live reporting from conflict areas is among the most important duties of journalists and the arguments for banning it are specious and untenable. It has described the advisory as draconian and undemocratic, and has demanded its withdrawal. It has said that at best some guidelines can be issued. Even this may not be necessary, because the media already have sound guidelines for such reporting.