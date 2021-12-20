Session of diversions and distractions

A week has passed since the 10-day winter session of the Karnataka legislature began at Suvarna Soudha in Belagavi, but nothing substantial has been achieved, with extraneous issues overshadowing the proceedings, even dashing the hopes of the people of Kalyana Karnataka that long-pending issues of their region will be discussed. While the Opposition’s protest demanding the resignation of Urban Development Minister Byrathi Basavaraj for his alleged involvement in a land grabbing case took much of the legislature’s time, the Assembly hit national headlines with former Speaker Ramesh Kumar’s insensitive remark on rape. The Congress held a tractor rally to highlight various issues, including non-payment of compensation to farmers for crop loss and the delay of over six months in releasing NREGA wages, but all this was to no avail. The defacement of the Sangolli Rayanna and Shivaji statues leading to frayed tempers between Kannada and Marathi-speaking people have provided the ruling party with a diversion from many important public issues.

While these distractions have come as a blessing in disguise for the treasury benches, the opposition Congress itself appears to have gone soft on the government. Two letters to the Prime Minister, one by a whistle-blower accusing top politicians of being involved in the ‘bitcoin scam’ and the other by contractors alleging that 40% of the cost of infrastructure projects have to be paid as bribes, should have figured prominently in the discussions but did not. The Opposition also failed to put to test the government’s preparedness to tackle the new Covid virus variant, Omicron, especially given the acute scarcity of essential drugs and the deaths due to oxygen shortage during the second wave. With the proposed anti-conversion and ‘love jihad’ bills likely to consume much of the remaining time, it is unlikely that the promise of devoting two days for Kalyana Karnataka will be met. The issues include setting up of IT/BT park in Belagavi, execution of Mahadayi drinking water project, implementation of Phase 3 of the Upper Krishna Project, district status for Chikkodi and shifting of some government offices from Bengaluru to Belagavi to ensure that the people of the region do not have to travel all the way to the state capital to get their work done.

The current session is also marked by a general lack of interest among legislators themselves, with about 50% of them, including JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy, remaining absent. Several crores of taxpayers’ money are spent on holding the session and it is a sad commentary when pressing issues of the common man do not find a place in the proceedings.