Shinzo Abe’s resignation loss for India

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has stepped down. Ill-health — he has been suffering from a chronic disease which has reportedly worsened — appears to have forced his decision. Abe has several accomplishments to his credit. In a country where prime ministerial terms are short, Abe managed to remain at the helm for almost seven years and eight months, a record in Japan. His survival as prime minister was all the more remarkable given that in the five years between his two prime ministerial terms, Japan saw five different prime ministers come and go. Thus, Abe gave Japan much needed political stability. His signature economic policy or Abenomics, as it is dubbed, was conceived to pull the Japanese economy out of recession through aggressive monetary easing, fiscal spending and deregulation. Its results have been mixed. While it did improve business sentiment initially, the limited gains it brought in subsequent years have been eroded by the Covid-19 pandemic. A key element of his economic policies was to increase women’s participation in the workforce. He achieved little success on this front in a society in which women’s position has for long been a problem.

Abe has left a large imprint on Japan’s role in the world, its foreign policy and global security. He sought to enable the Japanese military to undertake overseas combat missions but failed to revise the constitution to formally recognise the military’s changed role. Abe was a nationalist realist. His visit to the controversial Yasukuni shrine won him applause from Japanese nationalists. However, he recognized that the Japanese economy needed China. Having established his nationalist credentials at home, he swiftly acted to mend fences with China and visited Beijing. At the same time, he sought cooperation with other powers to take on the threat posed by a rising, aggressive China. Not only did he champion the concept of the Indo-Pacific as a region but also, he sought to bring together the US, Australia, India and Japan in a cooperative security grouping to contain China.

Abe contributed significantly to improvement in India-Japan relations. Not only have bilateral economic relations grown over the past decade but strategic ties have expanded as well. Personal chemistry between Abe and Prime Minister Narendra Modi played a major role in strengthening the bilateral bond. Will India continue to occupy a major place in Japan’s thinking under Abe’s successor? Structural realities and the important role that India will play in the Indo-Pacific architecture could ensure continued engagement between India and Japan in the coming years. But the two countries may have to put in more effort now to keep this engagement robust.