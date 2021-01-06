Shoddy construction in UP tragedy

The shoddy construction of our public buildings has been laid bare yet again in a tragedy on January 3 in Ghaziabad district of Uttara Pradesh, where the roof of a shelter at a crematorium in Muradnagar collapsed. At least 24 people were killed and over 15 injured in the collapse of the structure. Most of the victims had come to the crematorium for the last rites of a relative when disaster struck. The death toll is expected to rise as many of the injured are in a critical condition. The UP government must ensure the best treatment to the injured. It has announced monetary compensation for families of the deceased. The victims are reportedly members of a handful of families, which means that the loss suffered by each family both emotionally and financially is enormous. All the victims were males; so, families would have lost their sole bread-winners. These issues must be factored in while determining the compensation.

Collapse of buildings, flyovers and bridges are not uncommon in India. In several incidents, the constructions are several decades, if not centuries, old. The structures have weakened over time and collapse under the pressure of heavy rain. This was not the case with the Muradnagar crematorium roof, which was reportedly built just two months ago. Was substandard material used? Were their structural faults in the construction? An investigation should not only probe these questions but also fix accountability. Did the contractor have expertise in civil engineering? Why did government officials not monitor the quality of construction? A rash of buildings and bridges are coming up in our cities, especially in Ghaziabad. A survey conducted by the Ghaziabad Municipal Corporation found that between 2018 and 2020, there has been a four-fold increase in unsafe buildings and every one of them is a disaster waiting to happen. Worryingly, these buildings are probably just the tip of the iceberg.

The UP police have arrested four people including the contractor and municipal officials and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has warned of action against the accused under the National Security Act (NSA). His strong response notwithstanding, it is hard to dispel the feeling that he is acting to merely impress the masses with showmanship. Not only is he misusing the NSA which is meant to tackle threats to India’s national security but also symptomatic treatment to the malaise will not help. Adityanath needs to address his government’s system of awarding contracts to political cronies. His government is in a state of paralysis and officials rarely show up for work. It is not surprising then that little monitoring of construction is taking place.