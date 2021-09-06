Shoddy probe of Delhi riots

The criticism made by the Delhi High Court of the investigations conducted by the Delhi Police into the February 2020 riots is not isolated. Multiple courts which have heard the cases relating to the riots have expressed unhappiness about the way the police investigated them and presented evidence and how prosecution has been conducted. A total of 735 FIRs have been filed. The riots were the worst Delhi saw in many decades, and even when they took place there were allegations that they were engineered for a purpose and that the police did not do enough to prevent them and to bring them under control. The shoddiness of the investigation and prosecution of cases, pointed out by courts, would be considered as an extension of the shoddy and unprofessional conduct of the police during the riots.

The Delhi High Court Friday last granted bail to five persons, including two women, who had been held in jail for many months, with the observation that ‘’the sole act of protesting’’ cannot be used as a weapon to justify the incarceration of people exercising their fundamental right. The five had been arrested for taking part in anti-CAA protests. The court also said that serious charges like those relating to murder cannot be made on the basis of vague evidence and general allegations. The high court had granted bail to three others in June. A trial court acquitted the accused in a riot case, in the first trial that was completed, after noting that there were many inconsistencies in witness statements. In many other cases also, the courts cited poor evidence as the reason for granting bail.

It is not easy to investigate, find evidence and file charges in riot cases as roving mobs in different places are involved and actions and counteractions are often difficult to distinguish. Even then, the Delhi Police did a bad job, going by the responses and observations of the courts. In one case, the judge said it was painful to see ‘’very poor standards’’ of investigation and ‘’half-baked’’ charge-sheets. In another it said the investigation appeared to be ‘’callous, inefficient and unproductive’’. There was no systematic collection of evidence, finding of witnesses and credible framing of charges, and the unprofessional conduct of the police gave rise to even absurd situations. From the many observations of courts, it is very likely that the need to dispense justice was not taken seriously by the police.