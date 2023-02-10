Signal that inflation remains a worry

Though inflation has eased recently, according to the latest data it is ruling at about 6.5%

DHNS,
  • Feb 10 2023, 23:22 ist
  • updated: Feb 11 2023, 01:58 ist

It was expected that the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the Reserve Bank of India would make another rate hike, and the question was only about its quantum. So, it was no surprise when the MPC went in for a 25 basis points hike at its Wednesday meeting.

It has taken the repo rate, the rate at which the central bank lends money to banks, to 6.5%. At its last meeting in December, the MPC had made a hike of 35 basis points, and since May last year, the repo rate has been hiked by 250 basis points. The rate now stands at 6.5%. That is an indication of the long battle that the RBI has been waging against inflation. It has the responsibility to hold inflation within the band of 4-6%.

It is accountable for its failure to do so over a period. Though inflation has eased recently, according to the latest data it is ruling at about 6.5%.

Read | Amid Adani Group developments, RBI Guv says banking system stronger to be impacted by 'case like this'

The decision shows that the RBI is still focused on inflation and considers that it is not yet time to ease the pressure. The MPC has also decided to retain its stance on withdrawal of accommodation. It is true that the committee’s decision was not unanimous and was on the basis of a 4-2 vote. The committee noted that policy action was required to keep inflation expectations anchored, and to “break” the persistence of core inflation.

There may even be further tightening, if it becomes necessary. Governor Shaktikanta Das has pointed out that the policy rate still trails its pre-pandemic level.

Inflation was below the upper threshold of the central bank’s inflation targeting framework for the last two consecutive months. But the decline was caused by a fall in food inflation, and core inflation is still a matter of concern. The RBI’s forecast projects inflation next year at 5.3%, and in the fourth quarter at 5.6%. This is not a comfortable level, and shows that inflation will continue to remain above the target. The RBI is optimistic about growth. It expects the economy to grow at 6.4% in 2023-24. There is a view that this may be too optimistic. The restrictive impact of the monetary policy will be felt on the economy, as the Governor has noted.

His statement noted that the cumulative rate hikes are still working their way through the economy. Private sector credit growth has been slow in recent months because of the sector’s reluctance to undertake fresh capital expenditure. But containment of inflation is still a priority for the central bank, because high inflation can do greater damage to the economy than slower growth.

Inflation
RBI
Reserve Bank  of India
Opinion

