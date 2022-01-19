Soil-mapping initiative welcome

The Land Resources Inventory (LRI) project launched by Karnataka to map every feature of agricultural land will go a long way in helping to ensure better yield, crop diversification, judicious use of fertilisers, besides arresting soil degradation. Though the project is welcome, the government should not get into the task of reinventing the wheel all over again, as similar studies have been conducted in the past, but only seek to fill in gaps in knowledge. Scientists from IIT Kharagpur and other collaborating institutes, for instance, have created India’s first digital soil map after studying the data collected over three decades. Digital maps rely not only on field surveys but also take into consideration laboratory data in addition to local geographical and environmental conditions. The map contains details for every piece of land in the country, even in areas where field data is unavailable. This wealth of information should be put to good use by Karnataka.

Though agriculture is the primary source of livelihood for nearly 60% of the population, the sector continues to remain woefully backward, contributing only about 20% to the GDP. The issues confronting the agriculture sector are manifold and are intertwined. The first problem of the farmer begins with the soil itself as in the absence of basic information like pH level, texture, mineral content and other vital parameters, he is unable to make an informed decision on the kind of fertilisers to be used or crop suitability. Soil map data will help advise the farmer not only on the right type of inputs and methods to maintain the fertility of the soil but also on what crop is most suitable for a particular kind of soil. As it is, low productivity due to the shrinking of the average farm holding from five acres to less than three acres, due to the rise in population, is a major cause for concern. In addition, due to the lack of scientific approach, farmers either suffer from poor yield as they often grow unsuitable crops, or become victims of a market glut due to over-production, leading to a crash in prices. A pre-decided cropping pattern aided by reliable market forecasts will hopefully put an end to this.

Any intervention in the agricultural sector is usually overshadowed by politics as it revolves around minimum support price, loan waiver and other freebies without addressing basic issues like increasing productivity and marketability of the produce. It is thus heartening that the government is laying stress on scientific methods of farming, which could empower agriculturists and also free them from the clutches of politicians.