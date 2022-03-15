Stand firm on border stand-off all along LAC

The 15th round of talks between Indian and Chinese military commanders has ended without any breakthrough being achieved on disengagement of troops along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh. Previous rounds of talks were successful in bringing about troop disengagement from Galwan Valley, Pangong Tso and Gogra. However, talks appear to be stuck on achieving this at Hot Springs, Demchok and Depsang. Military sources were saying last year that disengagement from Hot Springs would not be so challenging. Indeed, it was described as among the “low-hanging fruits” that could be settled quickly. Why then have India and China failed to reach an agreement on disengagement at Hot Springs? It has been reported that China is unwilling even to discuss disengagement at Depsang. With Beijing resisting discussion on Depsang, is India holding out on Hot Springs? Officials are saying that extensive discussions have taken place and decisions will need to be made at a “higher level”. Indeed, it is around 22 months since talks on disengagement began and the process appears to have run aground. Parallel to the talks between Indian and Chinese military officials, diplomats and national security advisers have been negotiating too. But a resolution has proved elusive. It does seem that the time has come for a decision to be made at the political level.

It is worrying that a section of India’s security establishment is seeking to delink Depsang from the current crisis at the LAC, describing Depsang as a “legacy issue” that goes back to 2013 unlike the more recent Chinese incursions. Indian military officials, thankfully, have debunked such claims. They maintain that Indian forces were patrolling at Depsang up to the Y junction till 2020 when the PLA cut off India’s access there. Delinking Depsang from the current crisis and then reaching agreements on other sections may enable the Narendra Modi government to claim that it has settled the border crisis, but this will not be in India’s security interests.

New Delhi needs to stand firm on the border crisis, especially at a time when Chinese military action along the LAC is possible. With the world preoccupied with the Russia-Ukraine conflict, China could act to swiftly occupy territory on the Indian side of the LAC. Should the Russian invasion of Ukraine be prolonged, Moscow’s dependence on China will grow and with that, India could find itself alone. An Indian government that looks weak to the Chinese, one that reiterates positions that weaken India’s stance at talks and its interests over the long-term will encourage Beijing’s adventurism all along the LAC.