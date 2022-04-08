Step up campaign against TB

The first tuberculosis survey conducted in nearly 60 years, India TB Report 2022, should cause concern over the level of incidence of the disease in the country. The prevalence of TB in the country in 2019-20 was 312 cases per 100,000 people, which is slightly less than 320 cases per 100,000 in 2015. But the marginal decline is not a matter of great cheer because it hides a bigger failure. It is way above the target set by the National Strategic Plan for TB Elimination in 2017. The targets were 170 by 2020, 90 by 2023, and 65 by 2025. The actual prevalence of the cases may be much higher also, as suggested by the survey. It has said that for every reported case, the actual number of cases may be 2.84. A target had been set to eradicate TB in 18 states by 2025. This does not seem achievable now.

Delhi had the highest incidence of cases among those aged 15 years and above — 316 per 100,000. Kerala had the lowest number of cases at 115. West Bengal, Maharashtra and Gujarat were the only other states that recorded a TB prevalence below 170. The survey has provided data which will be useful in the campaign against the disease. The prevalence is much higher in the 55-plus age group than in the younger age groups, and more among males than among females. But it is likely that the disease is more under-reported among women than among men, as it is in the case of many other diseases. It also showed that about 64% of people who had symptoms of TB did not seek treatment. Most people tended to ignore the symptoms. Many did not recognise the significance of the symptoms, and some tried self-medication, which is all worrying.

There is a social and economic dimension to the incidence of tuberculosis and its treatment. Poverty, illiteracy, and social and economic backwardness are factors that contribute to the prevalence and spread of the disease, and they have a role in its treatment also. The treatment of the disease needs to be supported with adequate nutrition. Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandavia has said that advanced technologies and treatment modalities are available now, but these are not enough to make the campaign against TB a success. TB is still a major killer and India has the highest disease burden in the world, with 37% of all global patients. The campaign against the disease should get more attention now, with the Covid-19 pandemic waning all over the country. More funds should also be allocated for the campaign.