Stringent rape law, unintended effect

The National Crime Records Bureau’s (NCRB) 2018 report, which was released recently, has shed some light on the changing trends in crime, and on how crimes are dealt with, in the country. The report was released three months after the publication of the 2017 report which had been delayed by the government for no convincing reason. The data given in an NCRB report is useful for understanding the state of crime in a particular year and also for comparison with past years. The changes in the nature of crimes and the relative changes in the number of crimes in different categories make it possible to get a better understanding of the changes in society. The state-wise breakup is also useful. The report gives information about crimes committed against particular groups of people, especially vulnerable sections like women, children and Dalits.

While the 2018 report showed a 1.3% increase in crimes of all kinds in the country from the previous year, it showed a 15% increase in crimes against women. The high incidence of crimes against women, including molestation and sexual offences and other crimes, cannot be fully accounted for by better reporting and registration of cases resulting from greater gender sensitisation. The figures show that women became more vulnerable and were targeted more in 2018 than in the previous year. Women are not only targets of more crimes than men, they get justice less often, too. While the overall conviction rate for all crimes is 50%, the conviction rate in rape cases is only 27%. It is not possible that 73 out of 100 rape cases are made up. The only reason for the low conviction rate is that the police and the prosecution are unable to investigate and prosecute the cases honestly and efficiently. The report also says that the offenders in 94% of rape cases are known to the victim. When cases are delayed, the accused get more time and opportunity to influence or pressure the victims or witnesses. Even in fast-track courts, cases are inordinately delayed.

The NCRB data also showed that there is a 30% increase in the number of victims being killed after rape. This has happened after the law was amended to award death penalty for rape. It was pointed out when the law was being amended that it might lead to the rapists murdering their victims to destroy evidence. That has been borne out by the figures now. What the NCRB report shows is that there is much more to be done to reduce crimes against women and to make their lives safer in terms of laws, their enforcement, judicial processes and changes in social milieu and attitudes.