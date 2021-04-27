Take steps to hire fresh medicos

At a time when healthcare infrastructure is virtually crumbling under the weight of the second wave of the pandemic and the government is running short of trained personnel, about 7,000 medical students who graduated this year in Karnataka have been left twiddling their thumbs.

While postgraduate students are literally being slave-driven in Covid hospitals with no additional remuneration, it is unfortunate that undergraduates are denied an opportunity to render their service when it is needed the most. This deadlock has arisen because of a rule that makes it mandatory for all medical students passing out of the state to mandatorily serve in rural areas for a year, failing which they will not be able to obtain their degrees, register as doctors or practice.

Though this rule is not new, the Karnataka Compulsory Service Training by Candidates Completed Medical Courses Act, 2012, made it mandatory not just for government college students but also for those in private institutions under management and NRI quotas to serve in rural areas. The objective of the legislation is no doubt noble as it aims to provide quality health care in villages, which are deprived of basic medical facilities.

While in the past, the rule could not be strictly implemented due to various reasons including court orders, this year the government is firm on executing them. But the problem lies with indecisiveness of the health department as it has not issued appointment letters to these students to enable them fulfil their legal obligations. Besides, all colleges have also been directed not to release their marks sheets.

Students intending to pursue post-graduation are required to submit a Rs 30-50 lakh bond, promising to complete rural service after their studies. Almost three months have elapsed since the students graduated and they are neither able to practice on their own, nor serve in rural areas. Had the government issued the relevant orders on time, they would have by now completed almost one-fourth of their one-year term. The delay has been blamed on various reasons including lack of funds to pay the new appointees, legal hassles and indecision on part of the health minister and officers.

While the legislation is well-intentioned, its haphazard implementation has put the students in the lurch. The government should immediately issue appointment orders to the budding doctors as it would only be criminal to allow thousands of trained medical hands go waste when the country is facing a health emergency.