Taliban back to old ways already?

The agreement signed between the US and the Taliban is already hanging by a thread. On Wednesday, the US carried out an airstrike on Taliban fighters in Helmand, the first since February 29, when the pact was signed at Doha. Washington has described it as a defensive strike on Taliban fighters who were “actively attacking” an Afghan security post. On Monday, less than two days after the peace pact, the Taliban signalled a return to its old ways; it ordered its fighters to resume operations against Afghan forces. A massive blast rocked a football field in Khost province soon after, killing three people. Although the Taliban denied responsibility for the blast, it reaffirmed scepticism worldwide over the pact’s future and strengthened fears that the Taliban was not committed to long-term peace. Other attacks have followed. The pact provides for talks between the Afghan government and the Taliban, which is scheduled to begin on March 10. The talks, conditional on a prior exchange of prisoners, may not happen. While the Afghan government is to free 5,000 Taliban fighters in its custody, the Taliban is to hand over 1,000 Afghan soldiers. But President Ashraf Ghani has refused to hand over Taliban prisoners.

Some will be tempted to blame Ghani for the unravelling Afghan accord. However, it is the flawed negotiation process and the accord’s contents that are to be blamed. Ghani has pointed out that his government did not agree to the prisoner exchange. Indeed, the negotiations excluded the Afghan government, since the Taliban refused to talk with what it calls a “puppet government.” Ghani has rightly pointed out that the prisoner exchange cannot be a pre-condition for talks but is something that can happen with progress at the talks. The outbreak of violence across Afghanistan cannot be attributed to local fighters unhappy with the agreement either or to the Taliban leadership’s inability to rein in disgruntled cadre. After all, it was able to get them to hold their fire during the week-long reduction of violence that preceded the pact.

With presidential elections just a few months away, the Trump administration was in a hurry to begin pulling out troops from Afghanistan. This rush prompted it to strike a deal that gave the Taliban too much. In addition to legitimacy, the US agreed to fortify its capacity by agreeing to the release of Taliban prisoners, lifting of UN sanctions, etc. Having given in to the Taliban’s demands, the US will have to reap the coming whirlwind. Sadly, it will be the Afghan people who will bear the brunt of Trump’s self-interest.