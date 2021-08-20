Taliban: No easy options for India

The Taliban’s capture of power in Kabul is one of the worst setbacks to its foreign policy that India has suffered in recent years. India built its influence in Afghanistan over the past 20 years not only by investing over $3 billion in Afghanistan’s reconstruction but also in building bonds with Afghans. These ties were built not just with a narrow governing elite but with people across the political spectrum and from diverse backgrounds and ethnic groups. Its people-centric engagement with Afghanistan earned it enormous goodwill in the country. Today, that influence and relationship is in peril. India has little in common with the Taliban, its outlook, disregard for diversity, gender equality or human rights. Equally concerning is the Taliban’s long-standing relationship with its patron-in-chief, Pakistan. Taliban’s victory is being widely interpreted as Pakistan’s victory, too, as the latter’s clout in Kabul is poised to increase. Not only will India’s influence in Afghanistan and Central Asia reduce but the threat to India’s national security from a Pakistan-controlled Taliban government and an Afghanistan that will act as a magnet for jihadist and anti-India groups is enormous. The situation in Kashmir can be expected to deteriorate with Pakistan, emboldened by its victory in Afghanistan, once again being able to turn its attention to fomenting trouble in Kashmir.

India’s immediate challenge is to bring home safely all its nationals in Afghanistan. It must also throw open its doors to all Afghans, across religions and ethnic groups, who feel threatened by the Taliban. Even if its relations with the Afghan State fray, it must not forget its bonds with the Afghan people.

India has no easy options on Afghanistan. Its ties with the Taliban are non-existent and even if India may have reached out to some of its leaders in recent months, these may not be of much use. As India charts its next steps, it must find a way to balance its own security interests in Afghanistan and closer home with advocating for the rights and well-being of the Afghan people. India may not be invited to talks with the Taliban and other stakeholders, but that should not silence its voice. It must use its term in the UNSC to push the Taliban to accept an inclusive government. India cannot shake hands with a regime that is brutal and medieval in its outlook and it cannot ignore the cries of the Afghan people. It has little leverage to reform the Taliban. But it can use multilateral forums and push countries like Iran and Russia that are working with the Taliban to bring some semblance of normalcy and security to the Afghan people.