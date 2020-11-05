The BJP’s bogey of ‘love jihad’

A number of BJP-ruled states have announced plans to bring in legislation to disallow what the party has come to call “love jihad”, which is a pejorative and politically loaded term to describe marriages between Hindu women and Muslim men. Two Karnataka ministers have said that legislation is under consideration to ban religious conversions for marriage, on the lines of a recent Allahabad High Court verdict, and one of them has declared that the government “would not remain silent when jihadis strip the dignity of women”. Haryana has spoken of enacting such a law, Madhya Pradesh is planning it. UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has said that a stringent law against “love jihad” will be passed and has threatened that those “who exploit women” should be prepared for their final journey. The Assam BJP is planning to make it an issue in next year’s Assembly election campaign.

“Love jihad’’ is a bogey invented by the Sangh Parivar to malign members of the Muslim community and to widen the religious divide. The contention is that Muslim men trap Hindu women into marriage and religious conversion by concealing their identity or exploiting their vulnerabilities. It is called a ‘jihad’ because it is taken to be a diabolic plan to change the country’s demography. Earlier this year, the central government told Parliament that no such cases had been reported by its agencies. The Supreme Court has found that charges of coercion and religious conversion in cases of inter-faith marriages brought before it are unfounded. Young men and women from different religions have got married in the country through centuries without politics interfering with their decisions, and they have helped to bridge the religious divide.

“Love jihad” is not just a mischievous and insidious political idea. It is deeply rooted in a patriarchal and misogynist notion that considers women incapable of deciding for themselves matters relating to their lives and seeks to set store by their “honour” and to protect them. Ironically, the loudest voice supporting it has come from a state where women are the least secure. Decisions about marriage are taken by two consenting adults. There are civil laws and the Special Marriage Act that make marriages legal and legitimate. The family, the clan and community, the government, and least of all political parties and groups, have no authority to interfere with the independent decisions of intending couples. Legal and other issues arise when there is coercion or deception in any marriage, there is no need to involve religion in the matter. It is ridiculous to think that a Hindu-Muslim marriage is a conspiracy to undermine Hinduism, and any curbs on them would be legally untenable.