The digital divide could worsen

The nationwide lockdown, which has constrained the physical mobility of people, has pushed a large number of activities and services on to the digital platform. The government now communicates, transacts and deals with the people more than ever through digital devices and apps. The functioning of banking and many other public utilities and services, including delivery of commodities, is increasingly digital. That is also the case with education, with schools and colleges closed indefinitely. Data consumption has registered a big increase since March due to the lockdown. Increasing digitalisation is welcome because it increases the speed and efficiency of communication and delivery of services, and in many cases eliminates malpractices. It is usually in difficult situations that people prompt themselves to look for simpler and easier ways of doing things. When large numbers of individuals do so, the social and community styles and standards of functioning and levels of awareness are raised.

But there are imbalances and inequities in the digital world and these need to be recognised and addressed. Digital activities and services are heavily tilted in favour of cities. Digital density in rural areas is only 25%, but in urban areas it is about 97%. The imbalance becomes stark when it is realised that 66% of the country’s population lives in villages. Speed variations and power supply problems aggravate the situation. The digital infrastructure and services should be expanded and upgraded in villages and small towns and much larger numbers of people should be able to make use of them. Better access to digital services will help farmers, those who run small businesses, students and many other sections who are disadvantaged because of their locational and personal backgrounds. An iniquitous digital system will work against them further and worsen the rural-urban gap.

There is also a growing digital divide based on class and gender. The higher and middle classes have greater access to the digital world, and use it for a variety of needs, including entertainment, while the poorer sections are largely deprived of it. As the lockdown continues, technological tools of public instruction are becoming popular and many institutions have adopted online platforms to reach out to and teach children. But this is likely to benefit only children in the urban areas, and even there only privileged students of private institutions. The CBSE has asked schools to consider this as an opportunity to engage with students at home for a variety of activities that go beyond curriculum education. But it must be ensured that the digital policies and practices are more inclusive and will not have widened the existing gaps by the time the lockdown is lifted.