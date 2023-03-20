The Punjab drama is dangerous

The ongoing hunt for the pro-Khalistan leader Amritpal Singh has laid bare the self-styled radical preacher’s growing support network in Punjab. The state police have arrested over a hundred members of Waris Punjab De, the outfit Amritpal has headed since September last, including his close aides, but Amritpal himself remains elusive. And this despite the fact that a large number of police personnel, backed by intelligence agencies, have been deployed in the operation to nab him. It has also been reported that Amritpal managed to slip away just minutes before police nabbed his driver and were about to reach him. Did he get a tip off about the impending police action? Did the leak occur from inside the force? That he has been able to remain out of the dragnet for nearly four days now also indicates that he has a well-developed network of supporters and hideouts. That their close ties with police and politicians enabled Sikh militants to thrive during the 1980s and 1990s is well-known. Therefore, India’s security establishment should target the ties that Waris Punjab De members have with politicians and police. Governments at the central and state levels must empower officials to crack down on these ties.

As a state that borders Pakistan, Punjab is vulnerable to infiltration of militants from across the border. It is possible too that Amritpal and his cronies will seek shelter in Pakistan. India must step up vigil along the border. Additionally, it must ensure that the weapons flow from Pakistan is stemmed. Police are said to have recovered a large number of weapons and narcotics from ‘safe houses.’ The possibility of Khalistan supporters in Pakistan and other countries using the arms-drug trade complex to fuel the militancy cannot be ruled out. Sikh activists and groups in countries like Canada, the UK and Australia have sought to keep the idea of Khalistan alive and have succeeded somewhat within small circles in the diaspora, thanks to the leeway they are given by their host governments. However, in Punjab itself, the idea of Khalistan has few takers today. Those who are stirring violence in Punjab in the name of Khalistan are doing so mostly to further their criminal activities.

Back in the early 1980s, it was the competition between the Congress and Akalis that paved the way for the rise of Bhindranwale. Will we see history repeat itself? With a BJP government at the Centre and the AAP in power in Punjab, politicians, and elements within the intelligence agencies, may be tempted to work at cross purposes for political benefits. That will only work to the advantage of Amritpal and his backers, not the country.