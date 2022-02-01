The return of the Maharajah

History has come full circle with Air India returning to the Tatas who had once owned it. The airline, which was started in 1932 by the Tata Group and was growing and thriving, was nationalised in 1953. It began to decline in the 1980s in the post-JRD Tata era. Its deterioration accelerated with the liberalisation of the economy and the entry of competition. Mismanagement at political, bureaucratic and other levels ensured that the company went from bad to worse and never recovered. In the last one decade, more than Rs 1 lakh crore of taxpayers’ money was sunk into the airline, but it all went down the drain. It reported a loss of over Rs 54,000 crore in the first half of the current financial year. Selling off the company was the only way out to avoid more losses. It is a measure of the poor state of the company that even selling it was not easy. After a long period of uncertainty, it has now gone back to the Tatas at its lowest point.

When the airline begins its new life, it is beset with problems. It is weighed down by debt even after the government has accepted most of the past liabilities as part of the terms of sale. The Tatas will have to keep its more than 12,000 staff for one year. The government should be happy that it has got rid of one of the most bleeding enterprises it has owned. The sale should also give a boost to disinvestment plans which have not made much progress till now.

The Tatas face serious challenges as they take over a company in such dire straits. But there are many positives also that can be used to chart a course of recovery. The deal includes Air India, the low-cost airline Air India Express, and the company’s ground and cargo handling arm. Air India has 99 fully owned and 42 leased aircraft, though some of them are not in the best condition. It has 2,738 landing slots in foreign countries and 4,400 slots at airports in India. The Tatas, with two airlines, Vistara and Air Asia, have the experience and expertise necessary to turn the company around. The airline industry emerged as a major industry in the country in the last two decades but faced major problems as it grew. The Covid-19 pandemic has aggravated the situation. But the industry has great potential and the Tatas have made it clear that they intend to make Air India a part of that future.