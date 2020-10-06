Timely Nobel for work on another virus

There was special interest in the Nobel prize in medicine this year because the whole world is in the grip of a medical crisis created by Covid-19 and scientists and researchers everywhere are making their best efforts to tackle the challenge. Therefore, the award of the prize to a British and two American scientists for their contributions to identifying and tackling a virus, though very different from the coronavirus, would be considered particularly relevant and appropriate. The prize has been awarded to US scientists Harvey J Alter and Charles M Rice and British virologist Michael Houghton working in Canada for their joint discovery of the Hepatitis C virus, a major cause of liver disease. The Nobel committee said that their discovery has now made it possible to conduct highly sensitive blood tests which helped to eliminate Hepatitis, transmitted through blood, in many parts of the world.

The three scientists’ discoveries also helped in the development of antiviral drugs directed at Hepatitis C and raised hopes of eradicating the virus from the world. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), Hepatitis C affects more than 70 million people, and kills 400,000 a year. Millions of lives have been saved by the discoveries of the scientists and the work done on the basis of their findings. It is to be noted that the three scientists worked separately and independently and made discoveries which were complementary, with one building on the other. Alter’s team found that a virus other than those which caused Hepatitis A and Hepatitis B existed and caused infections; Houghton’s team isolated and identified it. Rice finally proved that the newly discovered virus alone caused the till then unexplained cases of Hepatitis caused by blood transfusion. The discoveries led to a greater understanding of the virus and its behaviour.

While the award has been welcomed as a timely recognition of an important medical breakthrough, it is also likely to lead to fresh debates over a much-discussed issue about the Nobel prize. No-one disputes the merit of the award, but it has again drawn attention to the Nobel committee’s rule that limits the award to three scientists, though there are more researchers involved in the work. Houghton had in 2013 rejected an important award for his work because he said it had excluded two of his teammates who had contributed to his discovery. He has accepted the prize now but said that future award committees should recognise larger groups of scientists. This is important because most modern scientific research is a team effort. The contributions of all of them need to be recognised when the work gets recognition.