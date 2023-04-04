Trade policy up against headwinds

The new foreign trade policy, unveiled by the government last week, is expected to guide India’s export regime for the next few years. The term of the last trade policy (2015-20) ended in March 2020. It continued to be in effect since then because it was difficult to frame a new policy amid the uncertainties created by the Covid-19 pandemic. The new policy has four basic aims — shifting focus from an incentive-based to a tax remission-based system, improvement in ease of doing business, export promotion through collaborations, and expansion of emerging areas. The government has set a goal of achieving $2 trillion in export of goods and services by 2030, up from the $900 billion target set by the previous policy for 2020. This was not achieved and at present the projection for 2022-23 is $760 billion, up from $676 billion in 2021-22.

Easing of processes and procedures has rightly received much attention in the policy. There are provisions for automatic approvals in many cases and that could avert delays that happen due to various reasons. The processing time for revalidation of various authorisations ranged from three days to one month in the last policy but has been reduced to a single day now. Procedures have been simplified in other respects, too. The application fee for export schemes for MSMEs has been reduced. The attention to MSMEs will give a major boost to them and to the economy as such. There is a move away from incentive schemes to duty remission and exemption schemes, in accordance with the country’s WTO (World Trade Organisation) obligations. The plan to set up dedicated e-commerce hubs and the focus on digitisation are also good as the volume of online trade has been steadily rising and will increase further. The policy also envisages steps to boost manufacturing and greater use of the Rupee in international trade. No policy can help if manufacturing of goods and production of services do not support it.

Even a helpful policy and a supporting economy are not enough to boost exports. Imports are equally important because the global supply chains which are linked to trade extend across countries. India is not known to be very open to imports. Bilateral and multilateral trade agreements also have a role in boosting exports. The external environment is challenging. The slowdown in the global economy, disruption of supply chains and rising political and trade tensions among major powers are serious challenges. India’s share of global trade is a poor 2.1%, and at a time when world trade as such is shrinking, the policy targets look very ambitious.