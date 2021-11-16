Tremors: Foolhardy to ignore warning

The North Karnataka region is witnessing a series of mild earthquakes over the past month, but the state government has failed to understand the gravity of the situation and is clearly unprepared, should an eventuality arise. Gadikeshwar in the Kalaburagi district, for instance, experienced tremors four times in a single day last week. The Karnataka State Natural Disaster Management Centre says the intensity of the earthquakes was very low, that is, below 3.5 on the Richter Scale and as such, there was no threat of any damage to life and property, though the tremors may be felt over a radius of 7 km to 15 km. But the villagers claim the earthquakes which were felt even 60 km away have left deep cracks on the walls of their houses. While many villagers are spending the night in tarpaulin huts, on their open farmland or even on roadsides, senior citizens, children and the differently-abled have no option but to be confined to their homes, exposing themselves to great risk.

The district administration has done pretty little to allay the fears of the people, nor has it set up temporary sheds or provided compensation for the damaged houses. Both the government and the district administration continue to live in denial. Kalaburagi Deputy Commissioner Vijaya Jyothsna virtually pleads helplessness when she says that unlike floods where precautionary measures can be taken to minimise casualties or damage to property as there is a broad idea of the time and the area likely to be affected, in the case of an earthquake hardly anything can be done as no particular locality can be termed safe or unsafe. This is precisely why the government should be on its toes.

Earthquake prediction is still fraught with imperfection. Despite using the most advanced equipment, US seismologists had no prior knowledge about the California earthquake of 1989 which measured 7.1 on the Richter scale. In 1993, a deadly earthquake struck Latur in Maharashtra taking scientists by surprise as the Deccan Plateau was classified under Zone-1, indicating the least susceptibility to earthquakes. While one person died in California, the Latur earthquake claimed about 10,000 lives. Clearly, in the case of Latur, it was both the unpredictability of the earthquake and the unpreparedness of the humans that led to the heavy toll. Then-Prime Minister P V Narasimha Rao had also gone on record that South India was poorly studied from the seismological point of view. While one hopes that North Karnataka is witnessing normal seismic activity, it would nonetheless be foolhardy to ignore the warning signs and adopt an ostrich-like attitude.

