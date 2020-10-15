Turf war over, bring coronavirus under control

Karnataka minister B Sriramulu being abruptly divested of the health portfolio is not only seen as a reflection on his performance but is also a belated admission of the state government’s failure to effectively combat Covid-19, necessitating such a change at a time when the pandemic is raging. After the initial gains, the state has been faltering and now stands No 3 in the country with regard to cumulative cases. While the daily average of new cases has seen a declining trend nationally over the past five weeks, Karnataka has recorded a sharp increase and holds the second position, next only to Maharashtra. The current caseload in Karnataka is 17% of the total cases, as against the national average of 12.1%. One of the reasons why the state began to stumble was the total lack of cohesion in the decision-making process at the top. With Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar now being allotted the health portfolio, it is hoped that the fight against Covid-19 will finally see some unified action.

Sriramulu and Sudhakar were engaged in a turf war, with their responsibilities overlapping as their portfolios were carved out of the health department. While teaching hospitals came under the domain of Sudhakar, the non-teaching ones were under the control of Sriramulu. With the ministers pulling the horse in different directions, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa had attempted to bring in some semblance of order by relieving Sriramulu of all Covid-related responsibilities and handing them over to Sudhakar. But with the former sulking, Yediyurappa had to broker peace by allotting Bengaluru to Sudhakar and the rest of Karnataka to Sriramulu. Mid-way, Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar was brought in as Covid-19 spokesman, bypassing the two in-charge ministers. At one point, there were about 10 ministers handling Covid-19, with one minister for each of Bengaluru’s eight divisions.

While Sudhakar himself has no laurels to showcase, as the positive cases in Bengaluru shot up to 5,000-a-day level while he was partially in charge, he now has complete authority to set the house in order and bring the situation under control. His first task will be to increase the number of recoveries and reduce the case fatality rate, both of which require early detection and quality treatment. The alleged corruption in Covid-related activities will require his urgent attention. Now, that the multiple chains of command have been dismantled and the state has got a single minister in charge, there should be a concerted effort to fight the pandemic and ensure that Karnataka betters the national average on all counts.