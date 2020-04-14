Uncertainties, coronavirus haunt Biden

With Bernie Sanders exiting the race for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination, former vice president Joe Biden is the party’s presumptive nominee. Sanders had campaigned on a progressive agenda. He has advocated universal healthcare, tuition-free public college and increasing minimum wages. His exit from the race is disappointing. However, doubts over his electability persisted throughout his campaign in the Democratic primaries.

The chances of a democratic-socialist, secular Jew like Sanders winning a presidential election in a country that is predominantly conservative were seen to be slight. The possibility of the Democrats taking the White House in the presidential elections in November has brightened somewhat with Biden becoming the presumptive candidate to take on incumbent President Donald Trump. In almost every opinion poll over the past month, Biden has led Trump, but his advantage in these polls has varied and is not decisive. Biden’s immediate task is to unite Democrats behind him. He needs to win the backing of Sanders and his supporters.

Throughout the primaries, it was evident that voters under the age of 45, who comprise the bulk of Sanders’ support base, rejected Biden’s “return to normalcy” message. He needs to win them over now. He needs to take substantial steps to win the backing of leftists in the Democratic party. Taking elements of Sanders’ progressive policies on board his agenda may do the trick.

The coronavirus pandemic’s impact on the US presidential election is likely to be huge. Biden’s campaign is already suffering on its account. His outreach to the public is limited to television interviews and podcasts as he is confined to his home. Meanwhile, Trump is using the daily White House coronavirus taskforce briefings to project himself as a ‘wartime President.’

How the coronavirus pandemic unfolds in the US in the coming weeks could decide who will occupy the White House in the next four years. Trump has mishandled the crisis so far. His administration’s indifferent initial response and lack of preparedness has angered many in the country. Approval of his handling of the pandemic dipped to 42% last week from 48% the preceding week. Should this fall continue, Trump’s return to the White House would be doubtful. New York’s Democrat governor, Andrew Cuomo, has been winning public praise for his calm but resolute handling of the public health crisis. There is a possibility of Biden choosing him as his running mate. Speculation is rife over the possibility of Cuomo replacing Biden as the Democrat challenger against Trump. New uncertainties could still trip up Biden’s chances.