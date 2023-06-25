US-China ties seem likely to remain tense

In the excitement over Prime Minister Modi’s state visit to America, not much attention was paid to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s visit to Beijing, which in fact substantially informed what transpired between India and America during Modi’s visit. Blinken’s visit was aimed at stabilising US-China relations but it is evident that tensions will persist as the two powers cannot seem to reach strategic accommodation. Indeed, in China’s Foreign Minister Qin Gang’s reading, relations between the two countries is at its lowest since they established diplomatic ties, for which he blamed the US. Ties have been particularly fragile over the situation in the Taiwan Strait, with the US increasingly apprehensive of a Chinese invasion of Taiwan sometime this decade itself. Their relations have nose-dived over alleged surveillance balloons, and twice over the past month, US and Chinese warships and jets almost collided in the Taiwan Strait and over the South China Sea. It was in this inflamed situation that Blinken went to Beijing. It was the first visit by a US Secretary of State to China in five years. It is significant for the fact that it happened at all, rather than for its outcome. Beijing refused to re-establish direct channels of communication between the US and Chinese militaries, a key objective of Blinken’s visit.

Also Read | US-China standoff hits G-20 effort to revamp poor nations’ debt

Underlying these tensions is China’s increasing challenge to America’s decades-old status as the sole superpower. Increasingly, competition between the two shows signs of turning into conflict. Washington is calling for “setting guardrails” to prevent that eventuality. It is in this context that the US calls for meetings between top defence officials and establishing hotlines must be seen. While the US calls for “managing competition”, China sees the US as not competing but trying, along with allies and partners, including India, to contain China’s rise.

With President Xi Jinping scheduled to visit the US in November for the APEC summit, tensions could ease somewhat in the coming months. However, it seems unlikely that relations would remain stable over the medium and long term. While Blinken’s visit may have helped thaw ties to some extent, many more meetings are needed at all levels to halt the downward spiral in relations. In both the US and China, officials refer to the other side as an adversary, even an enemy. Both sides will need to step back from engaging in provocative actions if they are to reverse the race to the brink that they are on. The stability of the US-China relationship is of concern not just to the two countries but also to their allies and neighbours, and indeed the world.