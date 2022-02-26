Vishwaguru afraid of foreign perspectives

New government guidelines that forbid students applying for the National Overseas Scholarship (NOS) from studying Indian history, culture and social sciences in foreign universities are restrictive and counterproductive. The NOS scheme provides financial assistance to students from low-income groups like the Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes (SC, ST), nomadic tribes and landless communities to pursue post-graduate (Masters and PhD) education in top universities outside the country. The scheme was instituted in 1954 and has benefitted thousands of students from the weaker sections. It awards scholarships to 100 students every year, though it has sometimes fallen short of the number. There are large numbers of Indian students studying in foreign universities. But there are systemic barriers that prevent students from the weaker sections from accessing such education. The most important barrier is financial, and that is why the scheme has been an enabler for them. The new guidelines will work against them.

Many students have utilised the NOS scheme to study topics in Indian history, social sciences and humanities in foreign universities. Many of them are still doing so. But the new guidelines mean that only students who study science and engineering will benefit from the scheme. This is unfair because a large number of eligible and intending students will be left out. The government’s argument is that there is no need to go abroad to study these subjects as there are adequate materials and facilities for their study in India. But that is not right. Some foreign universities and institutes are very well equipped and have excellent facilities for studies in Indian subjects. There are also scholars of high calibre who are well versed about India. Many of them and their students have made important contributions to scholarship on India. Political scientist James Manor, literary scholar Sheldon Pollock and economist Amartya Sen are some of them. There is research of the top grade on India in many foreign universities. It is wrong to deny the benefit of such studies to Indian students.

The government should not decide what the students should or should not study. When it does that, it amounts to imposing curbs on their autonomy and censorship of the academic kind. Students will gain by looking at India from a distance and it will give them more perspectives and a better understanding of their country. The Modi government, which paints India as Vishwaguru seems afraid of India’s vulnerable sections gaining critical perspectives on our society. It wants to prevent them from being exposed to such perspectives at foreign universities. It is the same mentality that seeks to destroy Jawaharlal Nehru University that is at work here. The government should withdraw the guidelines which exclude many students and go against the purpose of the longstanding, well-intended scheme.