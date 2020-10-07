Wastage of food grains unconscionable

Around 1,453 tonnes of food grains in the Food Corporation of India’s godowns were wasted in the month of June alone, according to data provided by the Ministry of Consumer Affairs. This may seem a small amount, considering that the FCI stores millions of tonnes of grains in its warehouses across the country. However, the wastage in June is worrying for several reasons. For one, there was a sharp surge in wastage that month. From zero wastage in March and April, May saw nearly 26 tonnes of grain damaged. And then, the surge in wastage happened in June. Wastage dropped thereafter in the months of July and August to 41 and 51 tonnes, respectively. What makes the grain wastage in June worrisome is that the volume lost that month amounts to roughly three-fourths of the amount that went waste over a 12-month period in 2019-20. The surge in grain wastage in the May-June period happened amidst the Covid-19 lockdown. It is likely that in the chaos prevailing during the lockdown, warehouse caretakers would have overlooked fumigation and other procedures to keep pests at bay. However, this is no excuse. Procedures and protocols are put in place so that they kick in during extraordinary or abnormal times. Unfortunately, rarely are procedures followed diligently. Consequently, these procedures collapse at the first sign of trouble or pressure.

It is distressing that authorities take rather lightly the issue of wastage of food grains. Commenting on wastage in FCI godowns, Union Minister for Consumer Affairs Ram Vilas Paswan said in March that the volume lost was “negligible.” This is true in terms of numbers; the wastage is often less than a percent of the grains the government procures for storage. Still, this attitude towards food is disturbing, especially in the context of the global hunger crisis and the continuing problems of hunger and starvation in India itself. Dismissing wastage of grains as negligible is unconscionable.

It was in the months of April, May and June that millions of migrants to India’s cities, who were thrown out of their jobs and left to struggle without food or shelter, were forced to trudge back to their villages. The government did release large volumes of grains and other food items for distribution among these migrant populations, but still many went hungry. While this was mainly because of poor distribution processes, it is disturbing that even as millions of people were going hungry, tonnes of food grains were getting damaged in warehouses. Negligence on the part of warehouse officials must be probed and acted upon.