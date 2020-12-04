West Asia in tension again

The assassination of Iran's top nuclear weapons scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh has plunged West Asia in grave tension again. Iran has accused Israeli intelligence operatives of masterminding the attack. Israel’s complicity in the assassination cannot be ruled out; its intelligence agency, Mossad, is said to have assassinated at least half-a-dozen Iranian nuclear scientists over the past decade. On the face of it, it seems that Fakhrizadeh was eliminated to weaken Iran’s nuclear programme. However, this is unlikely. Surely Israel would have been aware that his killing would only steel Tehran’s resolve to the programme. It is more likely that the assassination was aimed at provoking Iran to act in a way that would make it difficult for the US to rejoin the 2015 nuclear deal that President Donald Trump had abandoned in 2018. President-elect Joe Biden proposes to revive talks with Iran and it is to pre-empt such a move that the plan to derail the talks by assassinating Fakhrizadeh was executed.

The attack lays bare huge gaps in Iran’s intelligence and security grid. It is a major embarrassment for the government; Prime Minister Hassan Rouhani is likely to come under pressure from hardliners to retaliate. Iran’s army chief has already warned of "severe revenge" against the scientist's killers. Fakhrizadeh’s assassination could therefore set off tit-for-tat violence in the region. The situation in West Asia is likely to be fragile in the coming weeks and months.

Iran must move cautiously. The Trump administration, the Saudis and Israel will be hoping that Iran will retaliate the Farkhrizadeh assassination with major missile and other strikes. It has been careful not to fall into their trap in the past. In January this year, a Trump-ordered drone strike targeted and killed Iranian general Qasem Soleimani. Although Tehran did strike back at US bases in Iraq, they did not lead to fatalities, indicating that it was keen to avoid an escalation of violence. It emerged subsequently that Iran’s rather low-key response was to bide time till Trump departed from the White House. Keen to get the US back on board the nuclear deal, it avoided escalation of tensions with Washington then, knowing that such violence would only serve to shore up Trump’s domestic support. Trump exits in January. The chances of the nuclear deal being revived are strong when Biden returns. Iran should avoid a major retaliation now as that would scupper chances of negotiations and a deal with Biden. Iran stands to gain from a nuclear deal and lifting of economic sanctions. A cautious response is in its interest.