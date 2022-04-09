What do you make of that, Jeeves?

It is difficult to say whether it was callousness, unconcern or indifference that caused the authorities of Mumbai’s Taloja jail to deny a copy of a book by PG Wodehouse to Gautam Navlakha, an accused in the Elgar Parishad case, who is lodged in that jail. It could be a combination of all these, and as the Bombay High Court said, it was "really comical" and showed the attitude of the jail authorities. The court also told the jail authorities that it was their "job to make the life of the prisoner comfortable", and it pulled them up for their lapses. Navlakha had approached the court alleging mistreatment by the jail authorities on various issues. He had sought orders from the court to shift him from jail to house arrest. The 70-year-old prisoner was being deprived of necessities like spectacles and a chair. He has also developed health issues and feared that his condition would get worse.

The most surprising part of the story is that the jail authorities denied Navlakha a copy of the book World of Jeeves and Wooster because they deemed the book a "security risk." This is laughable. Wodehouse was a 20th century writer who has entertained generations with his humour. His stories on the life of the English aristocracy, with all its vanity, foibles, foolishness and loveable eccentricities, have provided great enjoyment. It beats one as to how the book could be considered a security risk. The book is not about war, rebellion against the government, or creating strife in society. The most charitable view on the jail authorities’ position is that they do not know who Wodehouse was and what kind of books he wrote. Perhaps, as Wodehouse wrote, "There's no doubt about it, being a policeman warps a man's mind and ruins that sunny faith in his fellow human beings…"

Navlakha is a journalist who is an accused, along with lawyer Sudha Bharadwaj, poet Varavara Rao, academic Anand Teltumbde and activist Rona Wilson, in the Elgar Parishad case. He has told the court that the barrack where he is quarantined is not fit for human habitation. The terrible conditions in jail and the ill-treatment of prisoners is not limited to the Elgar Parishad accused. All inmates of prisons, except those who can buy their comfort with money or influence, suffer inhuman treatment. Another accused in the case, octogenarian Stan Swamy, who was suffering from Parkinson’s disease, died in custody last year after having been ill-treated in jail and denied even a sipping cup by the jail authorities. The courts must intervene before things go the same way with Navlakha.